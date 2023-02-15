Tritax EuroBox plc Plans Dividend of €0.01 (LON:EBOX)

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of EBOX opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.09. Tritax EuroBox has a 1 year low of GBX 57.70 ($0.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 109.20 ($1.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £298.00 million and a P/E ratio of 281.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.98.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 80 ($0.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.
Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.
