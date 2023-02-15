Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.44 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 45.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS.

Triton International Stock Down 7.1 %

Triton International stock opened at $67.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Triton International has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Triton International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triton International

Triton International Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Triton International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Triton International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Triton International by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Triton International by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Triton International by 119.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 47,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 25,622 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

