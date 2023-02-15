Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.44 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 45.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS.
Triton International Stock Down 7.1 %
Triton International stock opened at $67.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Triton International has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41.
Triton International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 24.93%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triton International
Triton International Company Profile
Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Triton International (TRTN)
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
- George Soros is Short Silvergate – Is a Short Squeeze Possible?
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
- Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamor Stock You Need To Know About
- Should You Make Room For Marriott In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.