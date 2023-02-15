TrueUSD Market Cap Tops $935.04 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $935.04 million and $48.77 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002278 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00432018 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,367.41 or 0.28617627 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000166 BTC.
TrueUSD Profile
TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 935,676,277 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com.
Buying and Selling TrueUSD
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
