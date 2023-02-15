Truist Financial Raises Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $39.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HWM. Vertical Research lowered their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.08. 850,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,648. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

