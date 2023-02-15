Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Up to $4.61

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $4.85. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 155,971 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Up 3.7 %
The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile
TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.
