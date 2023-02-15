Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Up to $4.61

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $4.85. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 155,971 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

