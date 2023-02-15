TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Price Up 6.3%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) shares rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 476,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,525,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSP. Oppenheimer lowered TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TuSimple from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered shares of TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get TuSimple alerts:

TuSimple Trading Up 7.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $536.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62.

Institutional Trading of TuSimple

About TuSimple

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in TuSimple in the third quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TuSimple by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TuSimple by 1,183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.