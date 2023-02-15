Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Short Interest Update

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 5,900,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 868,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Tuya Stock Performance

NYSE:TUYA opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.56 and a current ratio of 13.15. Tuya has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56.

Get Tuya alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tuya

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUYA. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,588,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Tuya by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,147,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 698,660 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tuya by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 996,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 667,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tuya by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 621,688 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tuya by 448.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares during the period. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.