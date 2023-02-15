Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $995-1005 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Twilio to an underperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.19.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.05. 10,589,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.89. Twilio has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $196.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Twilio Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 15.0% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

