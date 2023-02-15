Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.13% of Tyler Technologies worth $18,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $408.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $326.19 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $479.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 73.63 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.44.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.