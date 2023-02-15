UBS ETRACS – ProShares Daily 3x Long Crude ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Trading 1% Higher

UBS ETRACS – ProShares Daily 3x Long Crude ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. 7,636,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 3,866,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

UBS ETRACS – ProShares Daily 3x Long Crude ETN Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UBS ETRACS - ProShares Daily 3x Long Crude ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS ETRACS - ProShares Daily 3x Long Crude ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.