uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Stock Price Up 7.4%

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 67,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 69,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.
uCloudlink Group Stock Up 6.5 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $150.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 4.52.
Institutional Trading of uCloudlink Group
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of uCloudlink Group by 146,651.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,924 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of uCloudlink Group by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 48,319 shares during the last quarter.
uCloudlink Group Company Profile
uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on uCloudlink Group (UCL)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.