uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Stock Price Up 7.4%

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 67,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 69,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

uCloudlink Group Stock Up 6.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $150.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 4.52.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of uCloudlink Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of uCloudlink Group by 146,651.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,924 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of uCloudlink Group by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 48,319 shares during the last quarter.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.