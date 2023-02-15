Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) PT Lowered to $15.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.61. 565,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,544. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32. Udemy has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $17.26.

In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 2,480 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $26,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 268,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Udemy news, insider Gregory Scott Brown sold 84,047 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $1,019,490.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,310,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,893,781.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 2,480 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $26,461.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 268,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 635,688 shares of company stock valued at $7,209,599. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Udemy by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 6,503,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Udemy by 330.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 831,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Udemy by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,580,000 after purchasing an additional 797,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,657,000 after acquiring an additional 592,661 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 958.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 530,893 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

