Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) PT Lowered to $18.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.57% from the company’s current price.

UDMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

NASDAQ:UDMY traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $11.21. 477,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,580. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.74. Udemy has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32.

In related news, SVP Prasad Gune sold 4,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $49,850.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,752.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $62,797.01. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 270,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,528.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Prasad Gune sold 4,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $49,850.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,752.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 635,688 shares of company stock valued at $7,209,599. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Udemy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Udemy by 70.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Udemy by 141.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Udemy during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Udemy during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

