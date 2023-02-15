Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 76.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 52.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.05.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ULTA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $525.00. The stock had a trading volume of 77,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,042. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $531.69.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.