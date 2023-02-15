Umee Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $334,444.05 (UMEE)

Umee (UMEE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, Umee has traded down 15% against the dollar. One Umee token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Umee has a total market capitalization of $187.87 million and approximately $334,444.05 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.88 or 0.00426877 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.73 or 0.28277264 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Umee’s launch date was February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,582,205 tokens. The official message board for Umee is medium.com/umeeblog. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Umee’s official website is umee.cc. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet.”

