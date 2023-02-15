Uni-Select (UNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 17th. Analysts expect Uni-Select to post earnings of C$0.42 per share for the quarter.

Uni-Select Trading Up 0.7 %

UNS opened at C$40.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of C$21.75 and a 52 week high of C$45.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on UNS. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$49.00 to C$50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cormark lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.08.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

