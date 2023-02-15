United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.06% of United Rentals worth $11,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 173.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 202.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.46.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals stock opened at $456.63 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $466.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.97%.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

