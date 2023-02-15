United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $157.85

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $157.85 and last traded at $157.85, with a volume of 3793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.11.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

In related news, Director Bill Hughes sold 500 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.