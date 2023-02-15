Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,980 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.16% of Uniti Group worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNIT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

UNIT stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $5.97. 330,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,579. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

