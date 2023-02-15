UNIUM (UNM) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $99.76 Million

UNIUM (UNM) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One UNIUM token can now be purchased for $34.30 or 0.00141746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $99.76 million and $887.36 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UNIUM has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 36.91285771 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $859.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

