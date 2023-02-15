Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 32,500.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 179,700 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 332,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 137,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Trading Up 4.7 %

Upstart stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.50 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $161.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

UPST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Upstart from $33.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $60,224.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,809.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,393 shares of company stock worth $601,685. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.