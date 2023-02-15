Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $690-705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.22 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.82.

NASDAQ UPWK traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,054,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97. Upwork has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $26.41. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 8,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $102,112.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,924.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 16,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $197,446.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 8,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $102,112.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,279 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,924.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,033 shares of company stock valued at $741,714 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

