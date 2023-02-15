Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on URBN. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of URBN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.43. 62,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,030. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.29. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 323.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 663.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.