USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) PT Raised to $21.00

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 0.66% from the stock’s current price.

USAC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.14. 235,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,435. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -88.08 and a beta of 1.54. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71.

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $58,661.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 532,316 shares in the company, valued at $10,018,187.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 17,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $317,808.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 515,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,466,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $58,661.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 532,316 shares in the company, valued at $10,018,187.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $1,102,031 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,241,000. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the third quarter valued at $2,640,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 123,437 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 36,517.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 106,997 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 440,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 77,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

