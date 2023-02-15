USD Coin (USDC) Market Cap Hits $41.01 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $41.01 billion and approximately $4.36 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004402 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002310 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.34 or 0.00428452 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,448.15 or 0.28381461 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000162 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 40,998,369,013 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
