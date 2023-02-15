VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the energy company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

VAALCO Energy has a payout ratio of 10.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect VAALCO Energy to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGY traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.82. 1,211,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,775. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $522.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGY. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 336.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,126 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 32,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 72,438 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. 31.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

