Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,174 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.5% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.81. 255,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,490. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.42.

