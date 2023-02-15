Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 503,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 374,058 shares.The stock last traded at $89.84 and had previously closed at $89.12.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.61.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Financials ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFH. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

