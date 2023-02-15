Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Forefront Analytics LLC

Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.87. 1,337,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,335,734. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $50.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.68.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

