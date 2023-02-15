Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $243.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $296.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.96.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

