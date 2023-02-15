Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Holdings Raised by Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $9,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,391. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $265.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.92.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

