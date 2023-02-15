Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $110.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.53.

