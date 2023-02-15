Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $110.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.66.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.