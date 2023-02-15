Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $369.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.34. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $429.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

