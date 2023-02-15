Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,936,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359,672 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $316,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 37,342 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 163.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 254,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after acquiring an additional 101,032 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $187.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.51. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $213.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

