Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,902 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,773,000 after acquiring an additional 67,899 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,586,000 after acquiring an additional 91,027 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,732,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,228,000 after acquiring an additional 351,879 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,650,000 after acquiring an additional 110,217 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $221.80. The company had a trading volume of 36,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,313. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $243.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

