Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,519,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,810,000 after buying an additional 119,716 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,393,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,957,000 after buying an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,007,000 after buying an additional 292,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,892,000 after buying an additional 340,638 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $144.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

