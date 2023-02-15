Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,341,000 after buying an additional 85,627 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,995,000 after buying an additional 282,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,234,000 after buying an additional 141,623 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,406,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,727,000 after buying an additional 44,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,049,000 after buying an additional 56,970 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock opened at $173.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $181.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.87.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.