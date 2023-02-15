Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,341,000 after buying an additional 85,627 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,995,000 after buying an additional 282,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,234,000 after buying an additional 141,623 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,406,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,727,000 after buying an additional 44,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,049,000 after buying an additional 56,970 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
VBR stock opened at $173.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $181.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.87.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
- Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamour Stock You Need To Know About
- Should You Make Room For Marriott In Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staples vs. Consumer Discretionary
- 3 Tickers Leading the Tech Recovery
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.