Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after buying an additional 1,575,716 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $445,043,000. New York Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,859,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,914,000 after buying an additional 902,500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $379.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

