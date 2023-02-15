Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Global Endowment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.65. 1,228,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,837,966. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.31 and its 200-day moving average is $361.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

