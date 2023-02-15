Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 288,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.3% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $35,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.63. 256,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,128. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.36 and a 200-day moving average of $138.41. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

