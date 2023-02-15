Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $130-$150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.99 million.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 275,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,739. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VECO shares. Barclays cut shares of Veeco Instruments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

About Veeco Instruments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after buying an additional 29,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $815,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

