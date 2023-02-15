Velas Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $61.37 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, Velas has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $61.37 million and $1.25 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00080862 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00058349 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010153 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00024936 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,414,360,705 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

