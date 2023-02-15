Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,489,477 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 698,047 shares.The stock last traded at $42.43 and had previously closed at $42.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VTYX shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02.

Insider Activity at Ventyx Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,170,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Ventyx Biosciences news, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 143,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $4,155,044.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,745,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,783,038.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,170,690.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,202,711 shares of company stock valued at $36,666,613. Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.