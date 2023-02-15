Venus USDC Price Up 0.1% This Week (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $104.40 million and $2,520.08 worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Venus USDC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.58 or 0.00427904 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,463.68 or 0.28345168 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02187955 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus USDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus USDC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.