Verge (XVG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $727,863.47

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, Verge has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market cap of $50.24 million and approximately $727,863.47 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,132.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.31 or 0.00430648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00094581 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.63 or 0.00712233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.04 or 0.00569496 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004506 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,994,463 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

