Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,564 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises approximately 1.0% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.96% of Verisk Analytics worth $521,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DMG Group LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.36.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $178.26. 72,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,546. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $222.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

