Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $11.16 million and approximately $57,833.95 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,745.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.50 or 0.00428655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00093706 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.66 or 0.00715126 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00558510 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00182018 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,118,172 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

