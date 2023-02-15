VGI Partners Global Investments Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:VG1)

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1 – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.
VGI Partners Global Investments Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
About VGI Partners Global Investments
