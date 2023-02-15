VGI Partners Global Investments Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:VG1)

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1 – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

VGI Partners Global Investments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get VGI Partners Global Investments alerts:

About VGI Partners Global Investments

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with access to a portfolio of long investments and short positions in global listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for VGI Partners Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGI Partners Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.