Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:RBOT traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,551. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $422.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.29. Vicarious Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59.
In other Vicarious Surgical news, Director Philip Liang purchased 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,121.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 22,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $74,379.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,074. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Liang bought 15,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 238,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,121.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 182,000 shares of company stock worth $556,804 and sold 96,834 shares worth $297,081. Insiders own 52.48% of the company’s stock.
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
